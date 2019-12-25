Iran warplane crashes near dormant volcano: state media

An Iranian military fighter jet crashed on Wednesday near a dormant volcano in the northwest of the country and its pilot was missing, official media reported. State news agency IRNA said the jet went down at 9:00 am (0530 GMT) near Mount Sabalan, in the Lesser Caucasus range, and was a MiG-29 on a test flight after being overhauled.

Amateur video footage published on the social media accounts of various media outlets in Iran appeared to show smoke rising above snow-capped peaks. Fars news agency said the plane had been found but there was no trace of its pilot and that he could have ejected from the aircraft.

A search and rescue operation was underway for the pilot, who the army identified as Colonel Mohammadreza Rahmani, one of its most experienced fliers. "Following the crash of a military plane in Ardabil (province), helicopter and rescue groups have been sent to the region," Iran's Red Crescent said in a statement on its website.

The official website of the army said search and rescue efforts had been hampered by bad weather, with snowmaking areas impassable. Iran's third-highest peak, Mount Sabalan, features a crater that turns into a lake at certain times of the year.

