Left Menu
Development News Edition

JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 18:11 IST
JFK letter promising Santa safe during Cold War on display
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

In the throes of the Cold War, the Soviet Union was planning to test a massive nuclear bomb in the Arctic Circle. But in a letter to then-President John F Kennedy, a young Michigan girl was most concerned about the North Pole's most famous resident.

"Please stop the Russians from bombing the North Pole," 8-year-old Michelle Rochon, of Marine City, pleaded, according to news reports at the time. "Because they will kill Santa Claus."

Kennedy's brief, but a reassuring response to Rochon is part of a trove of holiday-themed archival materials being featured this month at the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. "You must not worry about Santa Claus," the president wrote on October 28, 1961.

"I talked with him yesterday and he is fine. He will be making his rounds again this Christmas." Kennedy also told Rochon that he shared her concern about the Soviet Union's test, "not only for the North Pole but for countries throughout the world; not only for Santa Claus but for people throughout the world."

Photos of the Kennedys celebrating Christmas in the White House and copies of the family's Christmas cards are among the other holiday keepsakes being highlighted in a seasonal display in the library's lobby. Rochon, who now goes by the last name Phillips, told The Boston Globe in 2014 that she never thought the letters would resonate the way it did back then when it turned her into something of a national sensation.

"I was just worried about Santa Claus," she told the Globe. The Soviets, meanwhile, made good on their threat to bomb the North Pole. Two days after Kennedy penned his letter, they dropped the "King of Bombs," as it was dubbed in Russian.

Reportedly 1,570 times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki combined, it shattered windows as far away as Norway and Finland. It's still considered the most powerful man-made explosive ever detonated.

Kennedy and other world leaders were quick to denounce the bomb test, The Washington Post reports. None of the official's statements, however, addressed Santa's fate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

World's cheapest, biggest telecom market faces life-threatening crisis

From being the worlds cheapest and fastest growing market, Indias telecom sector is sputtering as it faces life-threatening liability running into billions of dollars, a crisis that may alter the character of an industry that has already se...

Maharashtra CM assures complete farm loan waiver

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday assured a complete farm loan waiver in the state. Thackerays statement came a day after the Shiv Sena- led government formally approved a loan waiver scheme under which short-term cro...

Kathmandu records coldest day of season at 2.9 deg Celsius

Nepals capital city Kathmandu recorded the coldest day of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 2.9 degrees Celsius. The temperature also dipped in several districts of the Terai region, the Hydrology and Meteoro...

MP govt official caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

An official of the Weights and Measurement Department in Madhya Pradesh was on Wednesday caught taking a bribe of Rs 20,000, the Lokayukta Police said. District Weight and Measurement officer, Pankaj Kanodia, had sought the bribe amount fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019