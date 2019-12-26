World News Roundup: Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter; Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Gaza rocket sends Netanyahu to shelter during campaign rally: TV

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at a southern Israeli city on Wednesday as it hosted a campaign rally by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prompted him to take shelter briefly before resuming the event, Israeli TV stations reported. The Israeli military confirmed the launch against Ashkelon, which is 12 km (7.5 miles) from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and said the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defense interceptor.

Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails after film on 'gay Jesus'

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the headquarters of Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, weeks after the group launched a film on Netflix depicting Jesus as gay. The group's Christmas special, "The First Temptation of Christ," a 46-minute comedy that portrays Jesus bringing home his presumed boyfriend Orlando to meet the Holy Family, prompted around 2 million people to sign a petition calling on the streaming service to remove the show because it offended Christians.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests on Christmas Day

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through several shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday, a day after violent clashes with the police left a prime tourist district decorated for Christmas shrouded in tear gas. The protests, which escalated in June, have been largely peaceful for much of December after pro-democracy candidates overwhelmingly won district council elections the month before.

Turkey's Erdogan discusses Libya ceasefire during surprise Tunisia trip

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation for a possible ceasefire in neighboring Libya, where Ankara supports the internationally recognized government. Erdogan, speaking at a joint news conference with Tunisia's President Kais Saied, also reaffirmed Ankara's willingness to send troops to Libya if it received such a request.

Iran curbs internet before possible new protests: reports

Iran's authorities have restricted mobile internet access in several provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests were expected to kick-off following calls for demonstrations on social media. Social media posts, along with some relatives of people killed in unrest last month, have called for renewed protests and for ceremonies to commemorate the dead to be held on Thursday.

Italy education minister resigns over lack of funds for ministry

Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti told Reuters on Wednesday he had resigned after failing to obtain from the government billions of euros he said were needed to improve the country's schools and universities. The resignation is a blow to the embattled government, whose ruling parties are at odds on issues ranging from eurozone reform to migrant rights.

Blindspot to the backlash: India's Modi and party misread the mood

Huge protests in India against a citizenship law seen by many as anti-Muslim have wrong-footed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sent his Hindu nationalist party scrambling to douse the anger. In Modi's biggest challenge since taking office in 2014, hundreds of thousands have rallied against the law offering citizenship to immigrants from non-Muslim minorities who have fled Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Britain's Queen struck by youth climate activism

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said in her Christmas message on Wednesday that she was impressed by young people's dynamism towards fighting environmental destruction. "The challenges many people face today may be different to those once faced by my generation," said the 93-year-old monarch, who was a teenager during World War Two.

Turkey-Libya maritime deal rattles East Mediterranean

Pope defends migrants, calls for peace in Christmas message

Pope Francis urged the world to let the light of Christmas pierce the "darkness in human hearts" that leads to religious persecution, social injustice, armed conflicts and fear of migrants. In his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message, the 83-year-old pope called for peace in the Holy Land, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Venezuela, Ukraine and several African countries caught up in conflicts.

