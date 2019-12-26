Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to thank Imran for pulling out of Malaysia summit

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived here on Thursday on a maiden visit to Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 15:04 IST
Saudi foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to thank Imran for pulling out of Malaysia summit
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived here on Thursday on a maiden visit to Pakistan. The newly-appointed minister was received by his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the airport. Both sides, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office here, discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and matters of mutual interest, Dawn reported.

The Saudi foreign minister is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other leaders during his one-day trip. This is the first visit by the current Saudi foreign minister since he assumed office in October.

Earlier, a diplomatic source told Dawn that the purpose of the trip is to thank Prime Minister Imran Khan for not attending Kuala Lumpur Summit. The source added that the visit was scheduled only a couple of days ago.

"The purpose of the visit is to thank Prime Minister Khan for his decision of not attending Kuala Lumpur summit, and express solidarity with Islamabad after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's allegations that Saudi pressure forced Pakistan to skip the event," he said on conditions of anonymity. "The Saudis also want to dispel the impression, which was reinforced by Erdogan's allegations, that their attitude towards Islamabad is patronising," he added.

Earlier this month, Khan had decided not to attend the Islamic summit, which was held in Kuala Lumpur and was attended by leaders of Muslim countries, including Iran, Qatar and Turkey as well as religious scholars. The decision was reportedly taken after Saudi Arabia expressed its displeasure over Pakistan's decision to participate. Riyadh sees the summit as an attempt to present an alternative to the Jeddah-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The decision came as a surprise because the Pakistan prime minister was the one with whom his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad was about to address the summit. However, both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had rejected claims that Khan's decision was taken due to pressure from Riyadh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Delay in aircraft deliveries, non-availability of engines led to disruption in network: GoAir

GoAir, which has come under fire from passengers for cancelling dozens of flights abruptly earlier this week, on Thursday attributed the disruption in network to delay in aircraft deliveries and non-availability of engines. In a clarificat...

NIA searches Akhil Gogoi's house, seizes documents

The NIA on Thursday searched the residence of arrested RTI activist Akhil Gogoi here, and seized several documents and a laptop computer, officials said. The activist, who advises various farmer organisations, was arrested when Assam was w...

Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs reg...

Crisil downgrades GP Petroleums' rating for bank loan facilities

Investment consulting firm Crisil has downgraded its rating for Rs 220 crore worth of bank loan facilities for GP Petroleums Ltd, which is a part of the Gulf Petrochem Group. The long-term rating of A-minus with negative outlook has been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019