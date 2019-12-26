Kalapani, Susta border issues can be resolved through talks: Bhattarai

Nepal and India can address the issues relating to border areas of Kalapani and Susta through talks, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai has said, underlining that Kathmandu cannot harm New Delhi's security interest. Bhattarai, speaking at a programme organised by Nepal-India Friendship Society to bid farewell to Indian ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri, said India and Nepal should try to understand each other's concern.

Underlining that "Nepal cannot harm India's security interest", the co-chairman of Nepal Socialist Party said there is a need for a highest political level meeting between the two countries to address the issues relating to Kalapani and Susta borders. Strip maps covering 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary have been jointly finalised by the two countries. However, there are differences of perception on the alignment of the boundary in some areas such as Kalapani in Uttarakhand and Narsahi-Susta in Bihar.

Speaking on the occasion, Puri said there are ample opportunity for Nepal to get benefit from India's economic development. "There is a huge goodwill for Nepal in India. India is ready to extend whatever possible help for Nepal to attain economic prosperity," he said.

