5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Russia

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck Russia on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at around 5:13 pm (UTC), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometres, about 74 kilometres southwest of the Russian city of Palana, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to the property as a result of the quake.(ANI)

