Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, govt says, 9 reported dead
A passenger plane with 100 people on board crashed Friday shortly after takeoff from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, the government said.
News agencies quoted the emergencies ministry as saying nine people were killed and nine were injured.
