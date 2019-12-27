Plane crashes in Kazakhstan, govt says, 9 reported dead

(Eds: Updatign death toll, injured)

A passenger plane with 100 people on board crashed Friday shortly after takeoff from Almaty airport in Kazakhstan, the government said.

News agencies quoted the emergencies ministry as saying nine people were killed and nine were injured.

