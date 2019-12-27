Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia Orthodox Church cuts ties with Alexandria patriarch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 18:51 IST
Russia Orthodox Church cuts ties with Alexandria patriarch
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Russian Orthodox Church has cut ties with the head of the Eastern Orthodox Patriarchate in Alexandria following his decision to recognize Ukraine's new independent Orthodox Church. The Russian church's Holy Synod ruled late Thursday to rupture all links with Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria and All Africa.

It noted, however, that it will remain in communion with those clerics of his church who didn't support the decision. The Holy Synod also decided that its parishes in Africa will be removed from the Patriarchate of Alexandria's jurisdiction and made directly subordinate to the Russian Orthodox Church's head, Patriarch Kirill.

The move follows January's decision by Constantinople Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, who is considered first among equals in Orthodox patriarchy, to grant independence to the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine, severing its centuries-long ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. Many Ukrainians had resented the status of the Moscow-affiliated church. The push for a full-fledged Ukrainian church intensified amid a tug-of-war between the two ex-Soviet neighbors that followed Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and its support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

The Constantinople Patriarch's move angered the Russian Orthodox Church, which cut ties with the Istanbul-based Patriarchate. The decision to grant independence to Ukraine's church has split the Orthodox world, with some churches supporting it and others criticizing the move. The Eastern Orthodox Church in Africa represents a small fraction of Egypt's Orthodox Christians, the majority of whom belong to the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria.

The Coptic church's followers are believed to constitute ten percent of Egypt's 100 million population. The official spokesman of the Coptic Church Paul Halim told The Associated Press on Friday that his church never discussed whether to recognize Ukraine's church and that the Coptic Pope Tawadros II maintains "excellent relations" with the Russian Orthodox Church. Several European and Egyptian media outlets had mistakenly reported that the Russian Orthodox Church severed ties with the Coptic Pope.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits another opening record as investors cheer China data

Wall Street opened at another record high, as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and an improving global economy brightened investor sentiment going into the new year.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.95 points, or 0.19, at the...

With silver medal at Sultan of Johor Cup, Indian Junior men's hockey team look forward in 2020

The year 2019 saw the Indian Junior mens team remain consistent in their overall performance while they improved their overall fitness and also saw the return of Dilpreet Singh in the forward line after he last played in the 2018 Mens World...

Attari to Kanyakumari cycle expedition to be held in Oct 2020

A multi-stage bicycle expedition would be organised from Attari on Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab to Kanyakumari next October, it was announced here on Friday. The HindAyan cyclothon is slated to start on October 17. Any amateur cyclist in...

Friday prayers pass off peacefully in UP's Gorakhpur

Amid heavy deployment of forces, Friday prayers passed off peacefully and children carrying the national flag distributed flowers among the people in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur. Members of Muslim community observed fast roza and prayed after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019