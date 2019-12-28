Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 bodies recovered from DR Congo river after ferry blaze

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tshikapa
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:02 IST
20 bodies recovered from DR Congo river after ferry blaze
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Twenty bodies have been recovered from a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a ferry blaze, local officials said Saturday. The boat, which was transporting dozens of passengers as well as goods, caught fire overnight Monday in Tshimbinda, a village near Tshikapa, the capital of the central province of Kasai.

A report by a naval force in charge of waterway security in the DRC said a member of the crew lit a cigarette just as his comrades were filling up the boat with fuel. It said 17 bodies were found on Tuesday and another three on Friday along the Kasai River, a tributary of the Congo River.

Several other people suffered burns and a number remain missing, the report said, without giving the total number of people on board the boat at the time of the fire. Lake and river transport is widely used in the vast country as the highway system is poor, but accidents are common, often caused by overloading and the unsafe state of vessels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'British informers' questioning Cong's legacy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those who were informers of British during the freedom movement were questioning the legacy of the Congress. Gehlot, while addressing party work...

Maha: FIR lodged against contractor for illegal construction

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has lodged an FIR against a private contractor for allegedly constructing illegal structures in suburban Kalina, police said on Saturday. The BMCs HEast ward on Friday lodged an FIR against private co...

Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave

Police fought with protesters who marched through a Hong Kong shopping mall Saturday demanding mainland Chinese traders leave the territory in a fresh weekend of anti-government tension. The protest in Sheung Shui, near Hong Kongs boundary ...

The National CSR Award Winning Program of Spark Minda Enabled 1000 Persons with Disability

1335 assistive aid provided to Persons with Disability in a 7-day camp organized at Chambali Phata, Pune 118 employment and 162 UDID registration facilitated during 20th to 26th Dec 2019Spark Minda with its special program Saksham - Empowe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019