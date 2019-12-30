Bahrain expresses support for U.S. strikes on Kataib Hizbollah facilities in Iraq, Syria -statement

Bahrain expressed support for strikes conducted by the United States targeting Kataib Hezbollah facilities in Iraq and Syria, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The U.S. military carried out air strikes against the militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, U.S. officials said on Sunday.

