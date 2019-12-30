14 servicemen killed in Afghanistan in Taliban assault
At least 14 servicemen were killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Jowzjan after Taliban terrorists carried out an attack on a security checkpoint, media reported, citing a local official.
Jowzjan [Afghanistan], Dec 30 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 14 servicemen were killed in Afghanistan's northern province of Jowzjan after Taliban terrorists carried out an attack on a security checkpoint, media reported, citing a local official. According to the 1TV broadcaster, at least five other people received injuries as a result of the attack.
The Afghan army retaliated and killed seven militants and injured three, the broadcaster said. The Afghan government has been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization. (Sputnik/ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- TV
- alQaeda
- Islamic State
ALSO READ
US intends to announce withdraw 4,000 troops from Afghanistan next week: Reports
US to announce 4,000-troop drawdown from Afghanistan: media
Downsized US force in Afghanistan would still pack 'lethal punch': Trump ally
Official: Roadside bombing kills 10 civilians in Afghanistan
Cash crunch forces Cricket Ireland to rework FTP, cancel series against Afghanistan