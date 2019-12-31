Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian New Year attack suspects remanded in custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saintpetersburg
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 00:17 IST
Russian New Year attack suspects remanded in custody
Representative Image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Russia on Monday remanded in custody two men suspected of planning an attack in Saint Petersburg during New Year's festivities and pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group. The FSB security service announced on its website that the two men had been detained Friday based on information provided from "American partners", and that both have confessed to preparing attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked US President Donald Trump for intelligence that helped foil the attack. The men are 22-year-old Nikita Semyonov and 23-year-old Georgiy Chernyshov, the local court service said in a statement following a closed hearing Monday in Saint-Petersburg, after a judge ruled that they are held pending the investigation.

The local Fontanka news website reported, citing an FSB source, that the duo planned attacks in a central shopping center and a cathedral that is a major tourist attraction, and had sent photos to IS to confirm the targets. A video released by the FSB showed the arrest of two Slavic-looking men and a raid on their apartment, which contained munitions, knives, electrical cables, and black clothing.

One of the men in court Monday seemed to have bruises on his face, an AFP photographer said. A video released by the FSB to Russian news agencies showed one of the suspects, his face masked, pledging allegiance to IS in Arabic.

Although Moscow and Washington are at odds on many issues both regularly stress their mutual determination to fight terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street pulls back from records as investors take profits

Wall Streets major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.The SP 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq w...

Report: Reds sign OF Akiyama to three-year, $15M deal

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama on a three-year, 15 million contract. Multiple Japanese media outlets reported the signing Monday, although there has been no official word from the Reds....

UPDATE 2-Pompeo to reaffirm U.S. support on visit to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine this week, the State Department said on Monday, on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trumps impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine...

Seahawks expect S Diggs to return vs. Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks expect to have safety Quandre Diggs back in the lineup this week after the fifth-year veteran missed the previous two weeks due to an ankle injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during a radio interview with Sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019