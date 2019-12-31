REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m SGT

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned U.S. air strikes on bases of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, a move that could plunge Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran.

RUSSIA-USA-SECURITY/ Trump, Putin discussed Russia attack, arms control, relations: White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the state of relations between their two countries in a phone call instigated by Putin, the White House said on Monday. U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING/ Gunman in Texas church, victims identified as local men

The gunman who opened fire in a Texas church on Sunday, killing two before being shot dead by parishioners, was identified as Keith Thomas Kinnunen, who lived in the nearby town of River Oaks, state officials said on Monday. NEW-YORK-STABBING/

Prosecutors charge Hanukkah stabbing suspect with hate crime, citing journals NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Monday filed hate crime charges against a man accused of going on a stabbing rampage during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home north of New York City, saying the suspect kept journals containing references to Adolf Hitler and “Nazi Culture.”

BUSINESS USA-RETAIL-PRIVACY/

'Do Not Sell My Info': U.S. retailers rush to comply with California privacy law WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retailers including Walmart Inc will add “Do Not Sell My Info” links to their websites and signage in stores starting Jan. 1, allowing California shoppers to understand for the first time what personal and other data the retailers collect, sources said.

FORD-MOTOR-ELECTRIC-MUSTANG/ Ford says reservations are full for electric Mustang Mach-E

Ford Motor Co said on Monday reservations are full for the first edition of its electric sport utility vehicle, Mustang Mach-E. ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-PROGRAMMING/ 'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows, 'The Crown' out of top 10

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s original film “Murder Mystery,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service’s most popular releases of 2019 in the United States but its award-winning “The Crown” failed to make the top 10. SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-ALLEN/ Redskins fire Allen, begin offseason overhaul

Redskins owner Daniel Snyder fired team president Bruce Allen and the overhaul in Washington officially began Monday morning. SOCCER-USA/

New MLS side Miami name Alonso as head coach David Beckham’s Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami have named Diego Alonso as head coach ahead of their debut next season as the latest franchise in the fast-growing league.

UPCOMING CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TAIWAN-LAWMAKING/ (TV) Taiwan parliament discusses anti-infiltration bill aimed at China

Taiwan's parliament discusses - and may pass into law - an anti-infiltration bill aimed at preventing China from meddling in Taiwan politics which the opposition says is an affront to democracy. 31 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENT-PLASTIC/DIET (GRAPHIC)

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-The plastic we eat: Visualising the amount of microplastic in our diets We’re breathing microplastic, eating it and drinking plastic-infused water every day. This graphic-driven piece shows how much we ingest over various time periods.

31 Dec POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/POLL (PIX) (GRAPHIC) EXCLUSIVE-How does Hong Kong feel about the protests? Reuters poll results.

Reuters releases the inaugural results of a monthly opinion poll conducted by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute (HKPORI) on what people in Hong Kong think about the origin of the protests that have defined the city over the past nine months, who is to blame for the violence and what should be done to resolve the situation. The survey is based on the responses of about 1,000 Hong Kong adults surveyed in December. 31 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-ECONOMY/DECADE

From opioid deaths to student debt: A view of the 2010s economy in charts The 2010s saw the U.S. economy achieve its longest-ever expansion, with notable milestones such as 110 months of uninterrupted job gains and an unemployment rate near a half-century low becoming easy bragging points for politicians and economists alike. Yet the obvious data points don't capture a number of the socio-economic developments - from a soaring number of opioid overdose deaths to record levels of student debt to what and where today's jobs are - that are subtly but profoundly shaping the economy and the discourse about it as the '20s come into view.

31 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-ECONOMY/DECADE

31 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GLOBAL-DEALS/

Dealmakers eye cross-border M&A recovery as mega mergers roll on A rise in large mergers and acquisitions (M&A) helped offset a plunge in cross-border deals in 2019, and many dealmakers say they see subsiding geopolitical risk emboldening companies to pursue more tie-ups across regions in 2020. 31 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/ Singapore PM speech

Singapore's prime minister, Lee Hsien Loong, will deliver his new year message. 31 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

