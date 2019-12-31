Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 10-Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 09:16 IST
UPDATE 10-Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says he is in Lebanon, denies fleeing justice in Japan
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has confirmed he is in Lebanon saying he refused to be "held hostage" by a "rigged" Japanese justice system, raising questions about how one of the world's most-recognised executives exited Japan months before his trial. Ghosn's abrupt departure marks the latest dramatic twist in a year-old saga that has shaken the global auto industry, jeopardised the alliance of Nissan Motor Co Ltd and its top shareholder Renault SA and cast a harsh light on the fairness of Japan's judicial system.

"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," Ghosn, 65, said in a brief statement on Tuesday. "I have not fled justice – I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week."

Neither Ghosn's attorney nor a spokesman for the Tokyo prosecutors office had immediate comment when contacted earlier about Ghosn's whereabouts. A Nissan spokesman declined to comment. A spokeswoman for the Lebanese embassy in Tokyo said, "We did not receive any information". It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan. Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan, according to Japan's justice ministry, making it unlikely that he could be forced to return to Tokyo to face trial.

A person resembling Ghosn entered Beirut international airport under a different name after flying in aboard a private jet, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified Lebanese security official.

HOUSE ARREST

His movement and communications have been monitored and restricted to prevent his fleeing the country and tampering with evidence, the Tokyo District court previously said. The Financial Times on Monday said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest. Citing an associate of Ghosn, the British newspaper said the ex-executive landed at Beirut's Rafic al-Hariri international airport late on Sunday.

The Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter saying Ghosn had "fled" Japan and traveled to Lebanon via Turkey, arriving on Monday. One unidentified person told the newspaper Ghosn did not believe he would get a fair trial in Japan and was "tired of being an industrial political hostage". Ghosn is expected to hold a news conference in Lebanon in the coming days, the Journal reported.

A person familiar with Nissan's thinking told Reuters: "I think he gave up fighting the prosecutors in court. It's outrageous". A French embassy spokesman in Tokyo declined to comment. No one was available for comment at the Brazilian embassy.

BACKSTABBING Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport shortly after his private jet touched down on Nov. 19, 2018. He faces four charges - which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.

Nissan sacked him as chairman saying internal investigations revealed misconduct ranging from understating his salary while he was its chief executive, and transferring $5 million of Nissan funds to an account in which he had an interest. The case cast a harsh light on Japan's criminal justice system, which allows suspects to be detained for long periods and prohibits defense lawyers from being present during interrogations that can last eight hours a day.

He was released from prison in March on a $9 million bail, among the highest-ever paid in Japan, after the court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to keep him in jail. Ghosn has since said he is the victim of a boardroom coup, accusing former Nissan colleagues of "backstabbing" and describing them as selfish rivals bent on derailing a closer alliance between the Japanese automaker and its top shareholder Renault, of which Ghosn was also chairman. nL3N21R1J0]

His lawyers have asked the court to dismiss all charges, accusing prosecutors of colluding with government officials and Nissan executives to oust him to block any takeover of the automaker by Renault. Brazilian-born of Lebanese descent and a French citizen, Ghosn began his career in 1978 at tyre maker Michelin. In 1996, he moved to Renault where he oversaw a turnaround at the automaker that won him the nickname "Le Cost Killer."

After Renault sealed an alliance with Nissan in 1999, Ghosn used similar methods to revive the ailing brand, leading to business super-star status in Japan, blanket media coverage and even a manga comic book on his life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 979 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission on Tuesday said that it has bagged orders worth approximately Rs 979 crore in the transmission and distribution TD segment and for railway electrification and gauge conversion. Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd K...

Theft at Maha temple; jewellery, cash worth Rs 1.25L stolen

Burglars have decamped with jewelry and cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh from a temple in Maharashtras Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The miscreants broke into the Ram Mandir, located at Kongaon near Kalyan town, in the wee hours of Monday ...

UPDATE 3-U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crime

Federal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration, saying he kept journals with references to Adolf Hitler and Naz...

Delhi remains in grip of severe cold

Delhiites continued to reel under severe cold conditions on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature settled at 4.8 degrees Celsius, over two notches above than that on Monday morning. While parts of national capital witnessed shallow to mod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019