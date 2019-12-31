Left Menu
Bangladesh telecom operators shut down services along India border

  • Reuters
  • Dhaka
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 14:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh's telecom regulator has ordered operators to shut down services along the border with India citing security reasons, authorities said in a statement. Mobile network coverage has been suspended for one kilometer along the entire border with India until further notice "for the sake of the country's security in the current circumstances", officials said in the statement, which was released on Monday.

One official on condition of anonymity said the decision was taken out of concern that Indian Muslims might seek to enter Bangladesh after India introduced a new citizenship law which has triggered violent protests across India. Critics have said the law is anti-Muslim and against the secular value of the Indian constitution.

