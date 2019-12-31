Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 500 people killed in 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:52 IST
Over 500 people killed in 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019: report

There were nearly 370 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2019, causing the death of 518 people, according to a report by a think-tank. This is a 30 per cent drop from the 739 fatalities from the nearly 400 terror attacks in 2018, the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) said in its report on Monday.

It said 141 militants were arrested in 2019 including 24 of the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) and two of the Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD). One of the causes in bringing militancy under control was the apprehension of the outlaws belonging to various banned outfits during this year, according to the CRSS.

Only two militant outfits -- the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter groups and the Islamic State (IS) -- claimed responsibility for 12 and one attacks respectively, but their own ranks depleted by nearly 30 per cent. "Nearly 370 terror attacks were reported during 2019 that left 518 persons dead in the country," the report said, adding that the civilian fatalities declined by about 36 per cent.

Balochistan was the most affected region of militancy and insurgency but the largest drop of 44 per cent in fatalities was also observed in this province. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal region also saw a drop of 44 per cent in violence, while Sindh registered 19 per cent and Punjab 11 per cent. However, Islamabad saw an uptick in violence, registering seven fatalities in 2019, as opposed to six in 2018.

Gilgit-Baltistan showed the most improvement, going from seven fatalities in 2018 to no fatalities this year. Suicide attacks also declined significantly, dropping from 26 in 2018 to nine this year. These attacks resulted in the loss of life of 295 individuals in 2018, but dropped to 56 in 2019.

Although civilians were the most terrorism-affected group, the overall civilian fatalities declined by about 36 per cent. Government and security officials' fatalities dropped by 19 per cent while the militants and insurgents had a 30 per cent drop in their fatalities.

In 2019, no drone attack was reported as compared to four last year, resulting in the death of 13 militants. This is significant as this marks the first year since 2004 that there have been no drone strikes (as of December 30, 2019). Only two militant outfits, the TTP and the ISIS, continued claiming responsibilities for terror attacks. ISIS claimed one attack while the TTP and its splinter groups Hizbul Tahrir and Jamat-ul-Ahrar claimed 12 attacks.

Pakistan is facing immense pressure to rein-in militant groups operating from its soil. Paris-based Financial Action Task Force in October put Pakistan on notice, warning that it will be blacklisted if it does not control terror funding by February.

Other arrested militants include 32 from the TTP, 11 from the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, three from the al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS), four from the ISIS, two from the Balochistan Liberation Army and five from the Baloch Republican Army, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Karvy Group splits biz in two verticals; non-fin businesses to be housed in separate arm

Over a month after it was barred by Sebi from taking new clients for misusing clients securities, the troubled Karvy Group on Tuesday announced corporate restructuring to separate non-financial businesses from the financial ones. It has als...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO RECEIVES NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH IPO AND THIRD MID-STABILISATION AS OF DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED STABILISATION PERIOD EXP...

BEST, railways to ply late night services on New Year's Eve

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST and zonal railways have announced special late night services on New Years Eve, officials here said. While the BEST plans to operate 20 extra buses on seven routes connecting the citys se...

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held

7 members of inter-state gang involved in 14 offences held Hyderabad, Dec 31 PTISeven members of the notorious inter-state Ghuman nomadic gang have been arrested here and 14 offences they committed in Telangana and other states over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019