Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's Prince William launches prize to solve Earth's top environmental challenges

Britain's Prince William launched a multi-million pound prize on Tuesday to encourage the world's greatest problem-solvers to find answers to Earth's biggest environmental problems, saying the planet was now at a tipping point. The Earthshot Prize, described in its publicity as the "most prestigious environmental prize in history", will be awarded to five winners a year over the next decade with the aim of producing at least 50 solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Actor Zac Efron is home after falling ill in Papua New Guinea

American actor Zac Efron confirmed on Monday that he recently fell ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea. Australian media had reported that 32-year-old Efron was flown by helicopter for treatment in Australia after contracting a bacterial infection, possibly typhoid, while shooting the "Killing Zac Efron" series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.