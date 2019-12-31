Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi expresses concern over Hong Kong protests in his New Year's address

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:18 IST
Xi expresses concern over Hong Kong protests in his New Year's address
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Greeting the Chinese people at home and abroad on the New Year's Eve, President Xi Jinping on Tuesday expressed concern over the situation in Hong Kong where pro-democracy protesters were holding unprecedented demonstrations for the last seven months, posing a major challenge to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC). The disquieting situation in Hong Kong, which continued to witness mass protests, especially by a youth who often turned violent, figured high in Xi's customary New Year's Eve speech over the state-run China Central Television.

"The situation in Hong Kong has been everybody's concern over the past few months," Xi said, without directly referring to the protests. Xi is regarded as the most powerful Chinese leader after Chairman Mao Zedong with the prospect of life long tenure in office following the constitutional amendment removing a two-year tenure for President. Besides the Presidency, Xi also heads the party and the military.

"Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work happily?" Xi asked with a tone of exasperation over unending protests. "We sincerely hope for the best for Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots," he said.

A prosperous and stable Hong Kong is the aspiration of Hong Kong compatriots, as well as the expectation of the people of the motherland, he said. What has started as protests against an extradition bill piloted by the pro-Beijing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the demonstrations grew in intensity and turned into a full-blown movement against increasing control of China.

Besides calling for Lam's resignation, the protestors are demanding an independent probe into the use of force by police, amnesty for arrested protesters, a halt to categorizing the protests as riots and the implementation of universal suffrage to elect their own representatives to govern the province. The protests continued despite the withdrawal of the bill. The pro-democracy parties also registered a landslide victory in the local elections.

Xi, who continued to back Lam and her administration, however, has been reiterating Beijing's "unswerving determination" to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests and oppose any external force in interfering in Hong Kong's affairs. In his address, Xi gave an upbeat picture of the Chinese economy, which continued to reel under slowdown causing concerns at home and abroad.

China's GDP is expected to touch 100 trillion yuan (USD 14.37 trillion) in 2019, Xi said. China last week announced that a new GDP data under a unified accounting mechanism will be introduced from 2020. In 2018 according to revised official figures, the GDP of the world's second-largest economy totaled to USD 13.1 trillion from USD 12.8 trillion in 2017.

The Chinese economy grew at an annual pace of 6 percent in July-September, the slowest growth since 1992. The slowdown is exasperated by the ongoing trade war between the US and China. Xi also said China's per capita GDP is expected to reach USD 10,000 in 2019. He said this year China has cut over two trillion yuan (around USD 287 billion) of taxes and fees in 2019.

He reaffirmed his resolve to eradicate poverty in 2020. In his speech, Xi vowed to lift all rural residents living below the poverty line and eliminate poverty in all poor counties.

Around 340 poor counties across China will get rid of poverty and more than 10 million people will be lifted out of poverty by the end of 2019, he said. He also spoke about China's diplomatic clout saying that Beijing has established diplomatic relations with 180 countries. "We have friends all over the world", he said.

Noting that there are both peaceful and eventful times in history, Xi said that "we are not afraid of wind and rain, or any kind of difficulties." He said China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, safeguard the world peace and promote common development.

He also said his pet project the multi-billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) made progress this year. "We stand ready to join hands with people around the world to actively build the Belt and Road (BRI) push for the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, and work tirelessly to create a better future for humanity," Xi said.

The BRI aims to link Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which connects Gwadar Port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of Xi's ambitious BRI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cyprus defends courts after British teen convicted over rape claim

Nicosia, Dec 31 AFP Cyprus defended its judiciary Tuesday, after Britain expressed concern over a Cypriot court finding a British teenager guilty of falsely claiming she was gang-raped. The Cyprus government has full confidence in the judic...

Anti-CAA resolution: BJP MP urges Rajya Sabha chairman to initiate contempt proceedings against Kerala CM

A BJP MP on Tuesday urged Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to initiate breach of parliamentary privileges and contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the state assembly passed a resolution against the ...

Turkey detains 5 IS suspects planning New Year attacks

Police have detained five suspected Islamic State militants who were allegedly planning to carry out attacks in the Turkish capital of Ankara during New Years Eve celebrations, the state-run news agency reported Tuesday. Anti-terrorism poli...

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong protesters hold pro-democracy rallies in last hours of 2019

Thousands of protesters briefly blocked one of Hong Kongs main roads on New Years Eve after forming human chains across the city and marching through shopping malls, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020.The protester...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019