REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-COACHES/ Washington hires head coach Rivera to lead franchise out of slump: report

The Washington Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their new head coach, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday, replacing interim leader Bill Callahan, who took over after Jay Gruden was cut loose in October. SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer: Arsenal against United recalls brighter times for faded giants At the start of this decade, clashes between Arsenal and Manchester United were still potentially title-deciding affairs, but when the pair meet on New Year’s Day at the Emirates they will have more modest goals in mind.

CRICKET-TEST-ENGLAND/ England board to back four-day test proposal - report

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - England will be “cautiously” backing a proposal to make four-day tests mandatory from 2023 under the World Test Championship, joining a growing push to shorten the game’s longest format. UPCOMING

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NHL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 31 Dec, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 31 Dec, expect by 9 p.m. ET

OLYMPICS-2020/SOCCER (PIX) (TV) Olympics - Tokyo 2020 Soccer Test Event - Emperor's Cup final

The final of the Emperor's Cup will be held on New Year's Day and will be the first sporting event to be held at the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics later in the year. The Games organisers are using the game as a test event for the Olympics' soccer competition. 1 Jan 00:35 ET / 05:35 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea 1 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa

1 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of the league leaders' match at home to Sheffield United.

1 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City

1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Crystal Palace

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton Manchester City play Everton in the Premier League. 1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

