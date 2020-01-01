Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 01:00 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

FOOTBALL-NFL-COACHES/ Washington hires head coach Rivera to lead franchise out of slump: report

The Washington Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their new head coach, the NFL Network reported on Tuesday, replacing interim leader Bill Callahan, who took over after Jay Gruden was cut loose in October. SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer: Arsenal against United recalls brighter times for faded giants At the start of this decade, clashes between Arsenal and Manchester United were still potentially title-deciding affairs, but when the pair meet on New Year’s Day at the Emirates they will have more modest goals in mind.

CRICKET-TEST-ENGLAND/ England board to back four-day test proposal - report

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - England will be “cautiously” backing a proposal to make four-day tests mandatory from 2023 under the World Test Championship, joining a growing push to shorten the game’s longest format. UPCOMING

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NHL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 31 Dec, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 31 Dec, expect by 9 p.m. ET

OLYMPICS-2020/SOCCER (PIX) (TV) Olympics - Tokyo 2020 Soccer Test Event - Emperor's Cup final

The final of the Emperor's Cup will be held on New Year's Day and will be the first sporting event to be held at the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics later in the year. The Games organisers are using the game as a test event for the Olympics' soccer competition. 1 Jan 00:35 ET / 05:35 GMT

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea 1 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa

1 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of the league leaders' match at home to Sheffield United.

1 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-TOT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur 1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-LEI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Leicester City

1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-CRY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Norwich City v Crystal Palace

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Everton Manchester City play Everton in the Premier League. 1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

1 Jan 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Trump urges protection of embassy in call with Iraqi PM

Washington, Jan 1 AFP US President Donald Trump has spoken with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi and stressed the need to protect Americans and US facilities in Iraq, the White House said.The call came on Tuesday after hundreds of pro-...

Giants C Halapio undergoes Achilles surgery

New York Giants center Jon Halapio underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Halapio suffered the injury during Sundays season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles.This is a frustrating way to close out the season, but I...

Iran blasts 'audacity' of US to blame it for Iraq violence

Tehran has hit out at the audacity of Washington to blame it for violent anti-US demonstrations in Iraq, warning the United States to review its policies in the region. The surprising audacity of American officials is so much that after kil...

Trump spoke with Iraqi PM, urged protection of embassy: White House

Trump spoke with Iraqi PM, urged protection of the embassy White House. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019