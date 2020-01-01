Left Menu
Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn to hold press conference on Jan. 8 -lawyer

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn will hold a news conference in Beirut on Jan. 8, a lawyer for Ghosn said on Wednesday, two days after abruptly arriving from Japan, where he was under house arrest and accused of financial misconduct.

The circumstances surrounding Ghosn's escape from Tokyo remain mysterious.

