Turkish lawmakers authorize sending troops to fight in Libya

Turkey's parliament has authorized sending troops to Libya to help the UN-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival government. Turkish lawmakers voted 325-184 at an emergency session on Thursday in favor of allowing a one-year mandate to deploy troops.

There are concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate the conflict in Libya. But Ankara says the deployment may be needed for Turkey to safeguard its interests in Libya and in the eastern Mediterranean.

The motion allows the government to decide on the scope, strength, and timing of any mission by Turkish troops. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay told state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkey would send "the necessary number (of troops) whenever there is a need."

