Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 20:37 IST
Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO
Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to one of Sikhism's holiest shrines was an important development in the country's foreign policy in 2019. Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui made the comments at the weekly press briefing while highlighting the success of the foreign policy in 2019.

"Another important development in the foreign policy domain was the inauguration of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on 9 November 2019 by Prime Minister Imran Khan," she said. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries such as former Indian prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and over 12,000 Sikh pilgrims, she added.

In November, Pakistan and India separately inaugurated the historic corridor on their sides of the border. The corridor provides the shortest route to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the Kartarpur area of Pakistan's Narowal district, where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. Responding to another question, Farooqui said that Pakistan greatly valued the SAARC process as it was a regional organization that is of benefit to all the member states.

"Unfortunately, we are faced with a situation where the process is hindered because of a certain member. However, this is something on our radar," she said, in a veiled reference to India. In the last three years, India has been distancing itself from the SAARC, citing security challenges facing the region from terror networks based in Pakistan, which is also a member of the grouping.

The last SAARC Summit in 2014 was held in Kathmandu. The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Islamabad. But after the terrorist attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 that year, India expressed its inability to participate in the summit due to "prevailing circumstances". The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan also declined to participate in the Islamabad meet.

SAARC summits are usually held biennially and hosted by member states in alphabetical order. On December 8, 1985, at the first SAARC Summit in Dhaka, the leaders of the seven South Asian states - the Maldives, India, Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka - signed a charter to establish the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Afghanistan became the eight SAARC member in 2007.

When asked about Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row in Pakistan, she said that "it is a judicial process and there are important factors involved in it". She, however, refused to share any further details. Talking about ties with China, she said the all-weather, strategic, cooperative partnership with China was further enriched in 2019 as Prime Minister Khan undertook two important visits to China, in April and October. She said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project was advancing apace.

She also said that Phase II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement became effective from January 1, 2020. Under Phase II, Pakistan has secured enhanced and deeper concessions on products of its export interests, revision of safeguard mechanism for protection of domestic industry, the inclusion of the balance of payment clause as a safety valve against the balance of payment difficulties, and effective enforcement of electronic data exchange.

She observed that the positive trajectory of relations with the US was further strengthened in 2019 as Pakistan's positive contribution to the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan was acknowledged internationally. "Throughout 2019, Pakistan's foreign policy made significant strides on multiple fronts. New partnerships were forged and the historic and time-tested relationships were further fortified," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Atlantia shares slide on concern over Italy motorway concession

Doubts over Atlantias lucrative motorway concession intensified on Thursday, sending the Italian infrastructure groups shares down nearly 3 after the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement added to signs the license could be revoked.Controlle...

Sena-Cong-NCP hold meeting over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation

A meeting of leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress is underway at the residence of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat here over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation. Apart from Thorat, Deputy Chief Minister A...

Savarkar had 'physical relationship' with Nathuram Godse, says Congress Seva Dal booket in MP

A booklet, which was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal, has claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had physical relationship with the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi Nathuram Godse. Congress Seva Dal chief Lalji Desai said t...

40,000 landless indigenous people of Assam to get pattas

The Assam government on Thursday decided to provide land pattas deeds to more than 40,000 landless indigenous people of the state on January 28, an official said here. It was decided at a review meeting of the Revenue and Disaster Manageme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020