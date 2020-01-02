Egypt condemns Turkey decision to allow troop deployment to Libya

Egypt strongly condemned on Thursday a vote by Turkey's parliament vote to allow a troop deployment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt said any such deployment could "negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region" and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.