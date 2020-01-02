Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. sees signs Iran or its allies may be planning attacks -Pentagon chief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 21:46 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. sees signs Iran or its allies may be planning attacks -Pentagon chief
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday that there were indications Iran or the forces it backs may be planning additional attacks and said it was possible the United States might have to take preemptive action to protect American lives.

"There are some indications out there that they may be planning additional attacks, that is nothing new ... we've seen this for two or three months now," Esper told reporters. "If that happens then we will act and by the way, if we get word of attacks or some type indication, we will take preemptive action as well to protect American forces to protect American lives."

Iranian-backed demonstrators who hurled rocks at the U.S. embassy in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops. U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces a re-election campaign in 2020, accused Iran of orchestrating the violence. He threatened on Tuesday to retaliate against Iran but said later he did not want war.

The unrest outside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad followed U.S. air raids on Sunday against bases of the Tehran-backed Kataib Hezbollah group. Washington said the airstrikes, which killed 25 people, were in retaliation for missile attacks that killed a U.S. contractor in northern Iraq last week. The protests marked a new turn in the shadow war between Washington and Tehran playing out across the Middle East.

"The game has changed and we are prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region," Esper said. During the same press briefing, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said there had been a sustained campaign by Kataib Hezbollah against U.S. personnel since at least October and the missile attack in northern Iraq was designed to kill.

"Thirty-one rockets aren't designed as a warning shot, that is designed to inflict damage and kill," Milley said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off 2020 at record levels on China stimulus, trade hopes

U.S. stocks extended their rally into the new year, with all three major indexes hitting record highs on Thursday, as fresh stimulus from Beijing to prop up its economy added to optimism fueled by easing trade tensions and an improving glob...

Shia Waqf Board chairman warns against PFI

Shia Central Waqf Board chairperson Waseem Rizvi on Thursday alleged that the people associated with organisations like Popular Front of India PFI are using madrasas to shelter themselves. Many organisations like PFI are flourishing in Indi...

UPDATE 1-Atlantia shares slide on concern over Italy motorway concession

Doubts over Atlantias lucrative motorway concession intensified on Thursday, sending the Italian infrastructure groups shares down nearly 3 after the leader of the ruling 5-Star Movement added to signs the license could be revoked.Controlle...

Sena-Cong-NCP hold meeting over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation

A meeting of leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress is underway at the residence of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat here over Maharashtra cabinet portfolio allocation. Apart from Thorat, Deputy Chief Minister A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020