US sanctions Cuban general for supporting Maduro regime in Venezuela

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday issued sanctions on Cuban General, Leopoldo Cintra Frias for use of violence to assist the former Maduro regime in Venezuela. "Today we designate Cuba regime official Leopoldo Cintra Frias for his involvement in gross violations of human rights and use of violence to prop up the former Maduro regime in Venezuela. We will promote accountability for those who abuse human rights, wherever they may reside," Michael Pompeo wrote in a tweet.

Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on Cuban Interior Minister Julio Ceaser Gandarilla Bermejo for involvement in "gross human rights violations in Venezuela." Friday's sanction was the latest in a series of punitive measures that the Trump administration has taken against Washington's old Cold War foe.

The Trump administration has stopped short of breaking off diplomatic relations with Cuba restored by former president Obama in 2015 after more than five decades of hostility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.