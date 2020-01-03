Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani - TV
Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.
The Foreign Ministry summoned a Swiss diplomat in Tehran and issued a protest, the TV said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
