Iraq president calls for restraint after deadly US strike

Iraqi President Barham Saleh called for restraint on Friday after a US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad airport.

"We call on everyone to restrain themselves," Saleh said in a statement, characterizing the strike as an "aggression" and saying Iraq would be destabilized if "voices of reason" did not prevail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.