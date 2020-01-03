Iraq president calls for restraint after deadly US strike
Iraqi President Barham Saleh called for restraint on Friday after a US strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis outside Baghdad airport.
"We call on everyone to restrain themselves," Saleh said in a statement, characterizing the strike as an "aggression" and saying Iraq would be destabilized if "voices of reason" did not prevail.
