Putin says killing of Soleimani risks 'aggravating' Mideast situation

The killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US strike on Baghdad threatens to inflame the situation in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday.

"This action can seriously aggravate the situation in the region," the Kremlin quoted him as saying during a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

