Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal assembly calls for diplomatic efforts to resolve Kalapani dispute

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 20:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 20:45 IST
Nepal assembly calls for diplomatic efforts to resolve Kalapani dispute
Nepal and India flag Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal National Assembly has unanimously asked the government to intensify the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Nepal-India border dispute in the Kalapani region. A resolution proposed by ruling Nepal Communist Party chief whip Khim Lal Bhattarai on Thursday was supported by main Opposition Nepali Congress chief whip Sarita Prasain at the National Assembly.

The resolution urges the government to resolve the border issues at the earliest based on the Nepal-India High-Level Technical Committee initiative, according to Parliament sources. Nepal had raised objections after India released its new political map in November last year following the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nepal claimed that Limpiyadhura, Lipulek, and Kalapani areas were shown under Indian territory even though they lie within the Nepalese territory. India has said the new map accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal.

Nepalese territories including Darjeeling were handed to the British East India Company as concessions under the Sugauli treaty which was signed in 1816 on the conclusion of the Anglo-Nepalese War. Under the treaty, the Nepalese-controlled territory that was ceded included all areas that the king of Nepal had won in earlier wars such as the kingdom of Sikkim in the east and Kumaon and Garhwal in the west.

Presenting the resolution in the House, Bhattarai said the entire nation was drawn to the recently-published Indian political map depicting the Kalapani region comprising Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani as Indian territory. "We have tabled this resolution to make sure the government takes stronger diplomatic and high-level political initiatives to keep Nepali land free of encroachment and to ensure Indian forces deployed in the Kalapani area are withdrawn," Bhattarai said at the Upper House.

Nepali Congress lawmaker Radheshyam Adhikari said Nepal-India relations were multi-dimensional and that the government needs to ensure the ties were not affected. Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said Nepal-India borders were determined by the Sugauli Treaty of March 4, 1816, and three other subsequent documents.

Gyawali said several maps -- Sugauli Treaty-era map (1816), a map prepared by Survey of British India in 1827, Almora map from 1844 and Kumaon-Garhwal map from 1850 -- proved that Limpiyadhura was the origin of the Kali River. "At a time when unprecedented national unity has been displayed by major political forces, it is a right opportunity to resolve this issue," Foreign Minister Gyawali said.

After the 1850s, India first changed the map and then shifted its border, he claimed. After the Sugauli Treaty of 1846, India renamed the river originating from Limpiyadhura to 'West Kali' and designated another river originating from Lipulek as the 'border river', the foreign minister said.

"We will not accept the shifting of border unilaterally, we want to resolve the issue through the diplomatic channel," he said. He underlined the need for re-construction of border pillars that were damaged. Chairman of National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina directed the government to implement the resolution adopted by the house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Key ministers in Austria's incoming coalition government

Austrias conservative Peoples Party OVP led by Sebastian Kurz has struck a coalition deal with the Greens, paving the way for Kurzs return to power and the left-wing Greens to enter into government for the first time. Below are profiles of ...

UPDATE 2-French police shoot dead man near Paris after fatal stabbing - TV

French police shot dead a man near Paris on Friday after he went on the rampage with a knife in a park, killing one person and seriously wounding two more, a French broadcaster reported. The attack happened in the town of Villejuif, about 8...

Assad says Soleimani support for Syria army 'will not be forgotten'

Damascus, Jan 3 AFP Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday sung the praise of slain Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, who played a key role in saving his regime in the nearly nine-year-old Syrian conflict.The Syrian people will not for...

Top BJP leaders to visit households on Jan 5 to mobilise support for CAA

Top BJP leaders led by party president Amit Shah will visit households across the country on Sunday as part of an exercise to contact three crore families in 10 days to mobilise support for the Citizenship Amendment Act and take on oppositi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020