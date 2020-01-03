Iran summons Swiss envoy again to answer U.S. message - state media

Iran summoned a Swiss envoy for a second time on Friday to deliver its answer to a U.S. message, Iranian state media said, hours after a Swiss diplomat delivered Washington's communication over the killing of Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani.

The Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran was summoned to the foreign ministry to receive the "proper" answer from Tehran, ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told state news agency IRNA, without giving further details.

