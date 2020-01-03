5 killed, 4 injured in clash over land dispute in northwest Pakistan
At least five people were killed and four others injured in a clash between two rival groups over a land dispute in northwest Pakistan on Friday, police said. The incident occurred at Azam Warsak area in South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Two groups of Zalikhel tribals clashed over disputed land and started firing. Five people were killed and four others sustained bullet wounds in the firing, police said. To control the situation, paramilitary Frontier Corps force and police were deployed in the area, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- South Waziristan
- Azam Warsak
- Frontier Corps
ALSO READ
U.S. to resume military training program for Pakistan - State Dept
Pakistan Bar Council condemns DG ISPR's criticism of detailed verdict against Musharraf
Anti-CAA protest: Mamata Banerjee speaking Pakistan's language, says Dilip Ghosh
Pakistan study blames HIV outbreak in kids on bad healthcare
Pakistan and the Citizenship Amendment Act