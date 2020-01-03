Left Menu
Iran says assassination of Soleimani was an act of 'international terrorism' - TV

  Updated: 04-01-2020 00:50 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 23:55 IST
The killing of Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani by the United States in Iraq was an act of "international terrorism," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday according to state TV.

"It was an extremely dangerous, foolish escalation ... He was the most effective force fighting against Islamic State and al Qaeda terrorists," Zarif said.

