Pictures of coffins carrying bodies of Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes surface online

Photos of coffins believed to be carrying bodies of Iran's Quds Force leader Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes' surfaced online on Saturday, reported Al Arabiya. Earlier on Friday, Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif took to Twitter soon after Pentagon confirmed the killing of Soleimani. He said that Washington bears responsibility for all consequences of its "rogue adventurism".

As a response to the killing, Iran vowed to take a "vigorous revenge" over the killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite IRGC. The US carried out a strike near Baghdad's international airport killing Soleimani, a US-designated terrorist, along with six others on the direction of President Donald Trump.

Washington had accused Soleimani of orchestrating several attacks on coalition bases in Iraq including the December 27 attack in which American and Iraqi personnel were killed. The strike has escalated the tensions between the United States and Iran. The attack has come days after an Iran-backed militia and other protestors attacked the United States Embassy in Baghdad.

The attack on the embassy came as retaliation to a deadly US airstrike that killed at least 25 people of the Popular Mobilization Forces. (ANI)

