Iraqi parliament starts extraordinary session, PM in attendance
Iraq's parliament started its extraordinary session on Sunday with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in attendance.
Iraqi lawmakers said they would use the special session to push for a vote on a resolution requiring the government to tell Washington to withdraw U.S. troops from the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
