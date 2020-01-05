Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Wailing in grief, Iranians flock to mourn slain commander

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 19:16 IST
UPDATE 5-Wailing in grief, Iranians flock to mourn slain commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourners, many chanting, beating their chests and wailing in grief, turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike. Soleimani's body was returned home on Sunday - given a hero's welcome as it arrived in the southwestern city of Ahvaz and then flown to the holy Shi'ite Muslim city of Mashhad.

State television showed huge crowds of mourners turning out to pay their respects, their chants, chest-beating and wails in keeping with the style of mourning common among Shi'ite Muslims. Mourners carried posters bearing Soleimani's image as his casket wrapped in the national flag was driven slowly through the crowds.

Soleimani, the architect of Tehran’s overseas clandestine and military operations as head of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, was killed on Friday in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. While many Iranians have rallied in to show grief over the death of Soleimani, regarded as the country’s second most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, others worry his death might push the country to war with a superpower.

On Friday, Khamenei promised harsh revenge. U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or U.S. assets. When Soleimani's body arrived home, IRIB news agency posted a video clip of the casket wrapped in the national flag being unloaded from a plane as a military band played.

Thousands of mourners dressed in black marched through the streets of Ahvaz beating their chests, state television showed. The body of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was killed in the attack with Soleimani, was also flown to Ahvaz, according to IRIB.

Soleimani's body will be taken to Tehran on Monday and then he will be buried at his hometown Kerman on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Soleimani and al-Muhandis, chanting "Death to America".

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Additional reporting by Asma Alsharif Editing by Kim Coghill, Alison Williams and Frances Kerry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr through NCDs

Vedanta Ltd on Sunday said it proposes to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures NCDs. We would like to inform you that the company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible...

Rain delays start of first T20 International between India and SL

Rain has delayed the start of the first T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday. The rain extended the fans wait to see the return of Indias pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah from a four-month injury layoff. It started with...

Japan blasts 'unjustifiable' Ghosn's escape

Carlos Ghosns escape from Japan is unjustifiable and he is thought to have left the country using illegal methods, the Japanese justice minister said Sunday, in the first official public comments on the case. The 65-year-old former Nissan b...

Venezuela opposition pushes to re-elect Guaido as congress chief

Venezuelas congress will vote for new leadership on Sunday with the opposition party hoping to re-elect Juan Guaido, who has been recognized by more than 50 nations as the countrys legitimate president.Guaido, facing a heavy pressure campai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020