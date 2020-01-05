Iran cancels Soleimani ceremony in Tehran after huge turnout in second city
Iran has cancelled a Tehran ceremony on Sunday night to honour slain general Qasem Soleimani due to an overwhelming turnout by mourners in second city Mashhad, the Revolutionary Guards said.
"Considering the glorious, intense and million-man presence of the revolutionary people of Mashhad in the ceremony to bid farewell to Islam and Iran's great general Qasem Soleimani and since the program is still continuing... it is not possible to hold the event in Tehran," the Guards said.
The statement called on people to attend a ceremony scheduled to take place at Tehran University on Monday. (AFP) MRJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mashhad
- Iran
- Tehran
- Qasem Soleimani
- Revolutionary Guards
- Tehran University
ALSO READ
Japan gets Iran's backing on plans to deploy SDF personnel to Middle East
Jaishankar to embark on 2-day visit to Iran tomorrow
Jaishankar to embark on two-day visit to Iran from Sunday
World News Roundup: US and Iranian envoys talk; Hong Kong mall protests and more
UPDATE 1-Iran's Rouhani welcomes Japan opt-out of U.S.-led naval mission in Gulf