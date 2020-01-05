Iran summons German diplomat over "destructive" Soleimani statements - TV
Iran summoned Germany's charge d'affaires in Tehran on Sunday to protest against "destructive" comments made by some German officials supporting the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq.
"Iran strongly criticized inappropriate, insubstantial and destructive remarks of some German officials," Iranian state TV reported.
A German government spokeswoman said on Friday that the U.S. strike which killed Soleimani was a response to Iranian military provocations.
