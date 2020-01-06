Tropical Cyclone Blake forms over northern Australia

A tropical cyclone formed off the northwestern coast of Australia Monday, threatening the town of Broome with destructive 125 kilometres (80 miles) per hour winds, meteorologists said. Tropical Cyclone Blake became category one storm with sustained winds of 75 kilometres (47 miles) per hour and was expected to strengthen to a category two early Tuesday when it skirts the town of 14,000 people.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned residents to "prepare for cyclonic weather and organise an emergency kit including first aid kit, torch, portable radio, spare batteries, food and water." Winds are expected to gust in excess of 125 kilometres (78 miles) per hour.

The storm is also expected to bring heavy rain and "a flood watch has been issued for coastal areas of the western Kimberley and eastern Pilbara," the bureau said. Cyclone Blake is not expected to have an impact on the bushfires currently raging in other parts of the massive country.

