Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:39 IST
NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NATODepSpox)

NATO ambassadors will meet at their Brussels headquarters on Monday as Middle East tensions mount after US forces killed a top Iranian general. "The North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region," a NATO official said.

"The secretary-general decided to convene the meeting of NATO ambassadors following consultations with allies." Last week's killing of Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport surprised many of Washington's allies and triggered calls for de-escalation. But Tehran has vowed to avenge the commander, and US President Donald Trump has threatened "major retaliation" if any American targets are hit.

The situation has also deteriorated in Iraq, where lawmakers have called for the 5,200 US soldiers deployed there to leave. NATO maintains a training mission in Iraq, preparing local forces to take on Islamic State group extremists, but this would be in doubt if coalition forces pull out.

On Saturday, a NATO spokesman said the mission, which involves several hundred allied personnel, was continuing "but training activities are currently suspended." He also confirmed that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper since Friday's strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares erase new year gains, gold, oil soar on U.S. and Iran trade threats

Tensions in the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian general by the United States erased new year gains for a gauge of world shares on Monday as investors pushed safe-haven gold to a seven-year high, and oil jumped to its highest ...

UPDATE 5-Smoke stalls rescues as Australia plans for next fiery onslaught

Australian officials took advantage of better weather on Monday to reopen roads blocked by wildfires and move some people to safety although thick smoke stalled rescue efforts and hundreds of people remained stranded. Fires have ravaged mor...

Ailing Eskom's new CEO takes helm with power shake-up on agenda

Eskoms new chief executive took charge of the struggling state-owned utility on Monday, embarking on the mammoth task of fixing South Africas power deficit and restructuring a debt pile that has crippled the national economy. Andre de Ruyte...

Tennis-Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup

Fit-again South African Kevin Anderson won his first match since returning to competitive tennis with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Chiles Cristian Garin at the inaugural ATP Cup team event on Monday. Anderson, runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020