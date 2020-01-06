Left Menu
Development News Edition

Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lahore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 14:48 IST
Main accused in Nankana Sahib vandalism held in Pakistan

The main accused in the recent incident of vandalism at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province has been arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act, a top official said on Monday. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is a site near Lahore where the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was born.

According to media reports, a violent mob had attacked the Gurdwara and pelted it with stones on Friday. A team of police had to intervene briskly to control the situation. The accused, identified as Imran, was arrested on Sunday for his role in the incident, Geo News reported.

Azhar Mashwani, the Focal Person (Digital Media) to Punjab Chief Minister, took to Twitter to announce the arrest. "The main culprit in #NankanaSahib incident Imran has been arrested. FIR # 6/2020 u/s 295A/290/291/341/506/148/ 149, 6 sound system /7ATA has been registered at Nanakan Police Station," he said in the tweet which also carries the picture of the accused behind bars.

He further said that the "7 ATA is a non-bailable section under the Anti Terrorism Act. Breaking his silence on the incident, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the recent incident of vandalism at the Nankana Sahib, saying it goes against his "vision" and the government will show "zero tolerance" against those involved in it.

India has strongly condemned the incident of vandalism at the revered Gurdwara and called upon the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of the Sikh community there. On Saturday, Indian leaders cutting across party lines and various outfits condemned the mob attack on the historic Gurdwara, terming it as "cowardly" and "shameful".

Hundreds of protesters thronged the streets near the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi demanding that Islamabad provide adequate security to Sikh shrines and community members there. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee, the apex body which manages Sikh shrines in India, said it will send a four-member delegation to Pakistan to take stock of the situation and urged the Pakistan government to take stringent action against the culprits who attacked the gurdwara - one of the holiest sites in Sikhism.

Pakistan's Foreign Office on Friday rejected the media reports that the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was desecrated in a mob attack, saying the birthplace of founder of Sikhism remains "untouched and undamaged" and the "claims of destruction" of one of the holiest Sikh shrines are "false".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

CycleWalk would reduce air pollution of New Delhi by at least 20%: Amit Shah

Union Minister for Home Affairs, Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of The Delhi CycleWalk at Tughlakabad, New Delhi today. Present on the occasion were Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation and Minister of ...

JNU violence: CPI(M) demands immediate sacking of VC

The CPIM on Monday demanded immediate sacking of JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, alleging that he allowed rampage against students to continue on the university premises. CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the buck stops with...

Petrol prices up 15 paisa, diesel by 17 paisa as crude hits USD 70 mark

Petrol prices on Monday were hiked by 15 paisa a litre and diesel rates were increased by 17 paisa as global oil prices hit USD 70 mark in the wake of escalating US-Iran tensions fanning fresh fears of conflict in the crude-rich Middle East...

Delhi Assembly poll on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11

The Election Commission of India ECI on Monday announced that Delhi would go to polls on February 8 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told media persons that tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020