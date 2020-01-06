Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three held for trying to enter British army camp: Kenyan police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nairobi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 18:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 18:20 IST
Three held for trying to enter British army camp: Kenyan police
Representative image

Kenyan police have arrested three men who tried to force their way into a British military camp in central Kenya, according to an internal police report seen by AFP Monday. The men were arrested at 5 pm on Sunday, just hours after Al-Shabaab Islamists stormed onto a US-Kenyan military base in the coastal Lamu region, near the border with Somalia, killing three Americans.

The report said officers "managed to arrest three terrorist suspects who had earlier in the day tried to force their way into British Army Camp but in vain." The camp, near the town of Nanyuki 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Nairobi, is used by the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) under an agreement with Kenya for training British troops in hot and rugged terrain.

The trio's images had been "captured by CCTV and circulated," it said. Investigators following up leads "found them near Nanyuki police station where they arrested," it said. Marcus Ochola, police chief for the Rift Valley Region, said the trio were not armed.

"The three suspects are being interrogated to establish their motive," he said. Kenyan police are on high alert around the country after Somalia's Al-Shabaab stormed Camp Simba in Lamu, destroying several aircraft and killing three American citizens in their first strike on a hard target in Kenya.

The militants began targeting Kenya after it sent troops into Somalia in 2011 to join an African Union peacekeeping force seeking to combat the militants who have been trying to topple an internationally-backed government in Mogadishu for over a decade. The Al-Qaeda-linked group has in the past carried out bloody sieges against civilians in Kenya, such as the upmarket Westgate Mall in 2013 and Garissa Univerity in 2015.

The uptick in tensions comes just days before the one-year anniversary of an attack on a Nairobi hotel complex which left 21 people dead. A separate police report on Monday said a Canadian citizen of Somali origin had been arrested in the suburb of Eastleigh in the capital while taking pictures of a nearby airforce base.

According to Britain's Ministry of defense website, BATUK consists of around 100 permanent staff and 280 on "short tour" assignments. Its job is to provide "demanding training to exercising units preparing to deploy on operations or assume high-readiness tasks." Under the agreement with Kenya, up to six infantry battalions per year carry out eight-week exercises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Nadal secures Spain's victory at ATP Cup; Croatia, Japan win

Weeks after leading Spain to a Davis Cup title, Rafael Nadal is doing his best to do it again at the ATP Cup, the newest of the mens international team competitions. The top-ranked Nadal beat Pablo Cuevas 6-2, 6-1 in Perth on Monday to secu...

SC asks Nusli Wadia, Ratan Tata to resolve differences in defamation case

The Supreme Court Monday asked Bombay Dyeing chairman Nusli Wadia and Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, to sit together and resolve their differences in a defamation case. Wadia filed a criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata ...

Two persons died of dengue in Delhi in December: Civic body report

Two persons died of dengue in Delhi in December while the number of people affected by the vector-borne disease in 2019 stood at 2,036, according to a civic body report released on Monday. A senior civic official confirmed the fatalities bu...

Corporate tax rate at all-time low; committed to removing difficulties facing industry, says Modi.

Corporate tax rate at all-time low committed to removing difficulties facing industry, says Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020