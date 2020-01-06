Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driver in deadly Alpine crash 'suicidal': media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:39 IST
Driver in deadly Alpine crash 'suicidal': media
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A drunk driver who smashed into a group of German tourists, leaving six people dead and 11 injured in an Italian Alpine village has been admitted for psychiatric care, Italian media reported Monday. Prosecutors said the 27-year-old man was suicidal after realizing what he had done following Sunday's crash in the northern Italian village of Lutago, the daily Corriere Della Sera newspaper reported.

The accident happened just after the group of German tourists had got off a shuttle bus taking them back to their hotel from a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday morning. Witnesses said the car was traveling so fast that the force of the impact threw some of the victim's several yards into the air.

The prosecutor's office said the driver had between 1.9 and 2.0 grams of alcohol per liter in his blood -- about four times the legal maximum. Police said the driver, a local man who lived in Chiennes, about 30 kilometers away, had been charged with manslaughter.

The dead were three men and three women, emergency services told AFP. Two of the most seriously injured people were being treated at Innsbruck hospital 50 kilometers (30 miles) over the border in Austria. Among those killed was a 23-year-old medical student based in the northern German city of Hamburg; a 22-year-old who played football for the German club of Siegen; and a 22-year-old architecture student from Cologne.

Well-wishers have left candles, flowers and messages at the site of the accident. Both German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte have expressed their sympathy for the families of the Germans caught up in the accident.

Early Monday, two women aged 34 and 40 were killed in another road accident, this time in Senigallia, western Italy, on Italy's Adriatic coast, media reported. The two women had just left a disco and were walking on the side of the road when they were hit by a driver who tested over the limit for alcohol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistans Charg daffaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was co...

AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US 5,000 up to the US 25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provi...

Indonesia mobilises fishermen in stand-off with China

Indonesia will mobilise fishermen to join warships in the South China Sea to help defend against Chinese vessels, the government said on Monday, as the biggest stand-off with China for years escalated off Southeast Asias largest country.In ...

Merkel to meet Putin in Moscow for talks on Mideast crises

Berlin, Jan 6 AP German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow on Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere, officials said Monday. Merkel and Putin will discuss cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020