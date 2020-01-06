Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. resumes grain milling in starvation-threatened Yemen

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 20:23 IST
U.N. resumes grain milling in starvation-threatened Yemen

The U.N. World Food Programme has resumed the milling of grain for food aid to a starving population in Yemen after a halt in late December due to shelling damage, the agency said on Monday. Artillery fire on Dec. 26 damaged WFP grain stores at the Red Sea Mills located on the front line in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah.

Milling resumed on Dec. 30, the WFP said in a statement. The mill and silos have become a focal point of the conflict in Hodeidah, where the United Nations is trying to enforce a ceasefire and troop withdrawal agreed a year ago at peace talks in Stockholm.

The Red Sea Mills lie on a front line between forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's internationally recognised government and those of the Iran-aligned Houthi militia. The stores were off limits for around six months from late 2018 and at risk of rotting until the WFP negotiated access in February and began cleaning and milling what had been enough grain to feed 3.7 million people for a month.

So far just over 4,500 tonnes have been milled into flour and dispatched, the statement said. The war has severely hit food supplies in Yemen and millions of people are at risk of starvation in what aid agencies describe as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Yemen has been mired in almost five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted Hadi's government from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014, prompting intervention in 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition in a bid to restore his government. The United Nations has been trying to re-launch political negotiations to end a war which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

A year on from the Stockholm deal, U.N.-mediated talks between warring parties in the Hodeidah have so far failed to achieve a full troop withdrawal and ceasefire. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Navy of Oman ships arrive in Goa for naval exercise 'Naseem-Al-Bahr'

Two ships of the Royal Navy of Oman RNO arrived in Goa on Sunday to participate in the 12th edition of the Indo-Oman bilateral naval exercise Naseem-Al-Bahr, officials said. RNOV Al Rasikh and RNOV Khassab arrived at Mormugao Port, they sai...

BJP, Left supporters face off in Kolkata during rallies over

Police baton-charged supporters of the Left and the BJP as the two sides engaged in a face off in the citys Jadavpur area on Monday during rallies over the violence that rocked the JNU campus in Delhi, officials said. Students of the Jadav...

Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistans Charg daffaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was co...

AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US 5,000 up to the US 25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020