Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN panel to hear Palestinian race case against Israel

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 00:04 IST
UN panel to hear Palestinian race case against Israel

Geneva, Jan 6 (AFP) A UN committee will hear a Palestinian complaint accusing Israel of racial discrimination, in a decision criticised by Washington on Monday. The committee of independent experts, which has the power to name and shame members of the UN convention on racial discrimination who break the rules, decided it could handle a complaint filed by the Palestinians in 2018 -- details of which have not been released.

But the United States expressed "profound disappointment", arguing that Israel did not recognise Palestine as a state or as a party to the convention -- as a result, the committee had no jurisdiction. The Palestinians signed the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in 2014 as the State of Palestine.

"The Committee's disregard for treaty law raises serious questions about the legitimacy of this process," said Andrew Bremberg, US envoy to international organisations. "The United States will continue to advocate for fair treatment for Israel in this and other international fora." Five of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination's 18 experts made the unusual move of publicly disagreeing with the committee's decision.

They published a statement arguing that Israel's objection to entering treaty relations with the State of Palestine meant the committee had no jurisdiction. The committee had engaged in a drawn-out debate over jurisdiction before deciding last month that it could hear the case -- a decision not made public at the time.

Their conclusions, sent to AFP on Monday, showed that 10 experts voted in favour, three opposed and the others abstained or were absent. In a statement published in December, Israeli Ambassador Aviva Raz Shechter said "as far as Israel is concerned, the Committee has lost credibility, and the cause of the Convention has regrettably been gravely undermined by the very body entrusted with protecting it".

"While Israel is and will always be committed to the elimination of racial discrimination," she said, "it no longer has any reason to believe that it can receive fair, equitable and non-discriminatory treatment from this Committee." (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Golden Globes TV ratings dip as host Gervais receives mixed reviews

The television audience for the Golden Globes on Sunday dipped from last year in a ceremony hosted by acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais, whose monologue skewering A-list celebrities was praised by some but criticized as dull and cynica...

US deploys additional troops to base in Kenya after attack

The United States deployed additional troops to augment the defenses of its base in Kenya recently attacked by a local terrorist group, US Africa Command said in a statement on Monday.US Africa Commands East Africa Response Force EARF arriv...

Highway crash in Peru kills 16, including two Germans

At least 16 people, including two Germans, died in a crash in southern Peru on Monday after a bus collided with other vehicles and rolled over, local police said. The accident also left 42 others injured, including two Brazilians and two Am...

WRAPUP 9-'Never threaten the Iranian nation,' Rouhani warns Trump as crowds mourn commander

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging Tehrans streets on Monday for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone on U.S. President Donald Tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020