Harvey Weinstein charged with sexually assaulting two women in LA

  • PTI
  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 00:44 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 00:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault in relation to two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

The charges against the disgraced movie mogul came just as his high-profile sex crimes trial opened in New York.

