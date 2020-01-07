Harvey Weinstein charged with sexually assaulting two women in LA
Harvey Weinstein was charged on Monday in Los Angeles with rape and sexual assault in relation to two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.
The charges against the disgraced movie mogul came just as his high-profile sex crimes trial opened in New York.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
