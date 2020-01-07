Pompeo to not run for US Senate seat
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has informed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he does not have the plan to run the US Senate seat in Kansas, CNN reported citing a source.
The source said that although the filing deadline for Pompeo to run for the open seat in Kansas has not passed, the secretary of state told McConnell not to wait for him and the National Republican Senatorial Committee should assume he's not running.
McConnell declined to discuss the matter with CNN as he left the Senate floor. (ANI)
