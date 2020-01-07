Iran designates US forces 'terrorists' for killing general
Tehran, Jan 7 (AFP) Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all US forces "terrorists" over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a US strike last week.
Qasem Soleimani, the popular head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes. (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tehran
- Iran
- Qasem Soleimani
- Revolutionary Guards
- Baghdad airport
ALSO READ
Israel airstrikes target Iran-linked military base in Syria
Secondary circuit of Iran's Arak nuclear reactor to be operational Monday: Mehr news agency
SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"
SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"
Niranjan Hiranandani takes over as Assocham president