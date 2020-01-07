Left Menu
US warns ships in Mideast waterways of possible Iran action

  Washington DC
British warships (File photo)

The US government is warning ships across Mideast waterways crucial to global energy supplies that there's the "possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests" in the region. The US Maritime Administration put out the warning on Tuesday, citing the rising threats after an American drone strike in Baghdad killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen Qassem Soleimani.

Oil tankers were targeted in mine attacks last year the US blamed on Iran. Tehran denied being responsible though it did seize oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20 percent of the world's crude oil travels.

