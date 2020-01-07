France must press on with plans to cut debts -Le Maire

France must use the last two years of President Emmanuel Macron's current term in office to cut its debts, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

Le Maire added it was essential to resolve a dispute between the European Union and the United States over Airbus and Boeing.

