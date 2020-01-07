One killed, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta city
At least one person was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after an explosion in Pakistan's southwestern Quetta city, according to a media report. The blast occurred near a vehicle of the security forces close to Liaquat Bazar, according to Express Tribune.
The nature of the blast is yet to be determined. Police have cordoned off the area for a search operation. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the city's Civil Hospital where the injured have been taken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Quetta
- Civil Hospital
- Express Tribune
- Liaquat Bazar
ALSO READ
Pakistan v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard
Pakistan make triumphant Test return with win over Sri Lanka
Cricket-Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs in Karachi to win series
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Teenager Naseem stars in Pakistan's emotional home series win
Pakistan seal triumphant Test cricket return with Sri Lanka win