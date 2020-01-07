One killed, several injured in blast in Pakistan's Quetta city

At least one person was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after an explosion in Pakistan's southwestern Quetta city, according to a media report. The blast occurred near a vehicle of the security forces close to Liaquat Bazar, according to Express Tribune.

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined. Police have cordoned off the area for a search operation. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the city's Civil Hospital where the injured have been taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.